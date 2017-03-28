Adams Oshiomhole, former Edo governor, has described the job of Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as the most challenging in Nigeria.According to the ex-governor, Magu’s job is more tasking than those of President Muhammadu Buhari and Senate President Bukola Saraki.Speaking on Monday at the first national anti-corruption stakeholders’ summit at the EFCC Academy in Abuja, he said, “You have the most difficult and challenging job in this country today; more challenging than the job of a governor, the job of a President, the job of a Senate President or any other person because those ones are clearly defined and the values are there but this one is really problematic.”Oshiomhole also said the anti-corruption efforts of the present administration was not selective, citing instances to back his position.“In the past we were made to believe that you could not probe the armed forces because of security reasons because they could overthrow; so, army accounts were never touched. But we are beginning to see changes. Today, even former service chiefs are being made to account for fighting the money that was meant for insurgency but diverted and kept in pit latrines,” he said.“I can see both people in opposition and government being made to give account.”The former labour leader also said the fight against corruption cannot be won through an individualistic approach.He called for synergy between anti-corruption agencies, urging them to endeavour to share intelligence.“We are all witnesses to the fact that individualistic approach has not taken us anywhere.“How can we win the fight against corruption without casualties? There has to be collaboration among anti-corruption agencies, all the agencies involved in the fight against corruption must have to share intelligence,” Oshiomhole said.