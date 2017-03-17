This is the first time that both men will be seen in public since the senate rejected Magu’s nomination on Wednesday.
The upper legislative chamber based its action on a report of the DSS.
The secret police had failed to give Magu a clean bill of health ahead of his screening.
“Magu has failed integrity test and will constitute a liability to the anti-corruption drive of the present administration,” read a report the agency presented to the senate.
Magu had denied all the allegations, saying the DSS did not give him fair hearing.
“There is a right to fair hearing, but up till now the DSS has not invited me to hear my own side. This is a constitutional issue,” he had told the lawamkers.
But his explanation could still not save him.
Some dignitaries who also observed Jumat service at the presidential villa are: Babagana Monguno, national security adviser; Abubakar Malami, minister of justice; Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state; and Abdulrahman Dambazzau, minister of interior.
