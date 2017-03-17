Lawal Daura, director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), and Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), observed Jumat prayer with President Muhammadu Buhari at the mosque in the presidential villa in Abuja, on Friday.This is the first time that both men will be seen in public since the senate rejected Magu’s nomination on Wednesday.The upper legislative chamber based its action on a report of the DSS.The secret police had failed to give Magu a clean bill of health ahead of his screening.“Magu has failed integrity test and will constitute a liability to the anti-corruption drive of the present administration,” read a report the agency presented to the senate.Magu had denied all the allegations, saying the DSS did not give him fair hearing.“There is a right to fair hearing, but up till now the DSS has not invited me to hear my own side. This is a constitutional issue,” he had told the lawamkers.But his explanation could still not save him.Some dignitaries who also observed Jumat service at the presidential villa are: Babagana Monguno, national security adviser; Abubakar Malami, minister of justice; Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state; and Abdulrahman Dambazzau, minister of interior.