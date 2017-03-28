The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has debunked reports that he owns two mansions in Maitama, Abuja.A news platform had reported that Magu was under fresh probe over two mansions in Maitama area of Abuja allegedly linked to his wife.According to the report, “the houses being investigated are located in Danube Street, Maitama and Missouri Street, off Colorado Close, Ministers Hill,” addding that they were purchased in 2016.In his reaction, Magu described the report as a work of fiction and threatened to take legal action against the platform.The EFCC boss maintained that neither himself nor his wife owned any property in Maitama.In a statement signed by the spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwajaren, Magu said, “I don’t have any mansion anywhere in Maitama. Would I have two mansions in Abuja yet choose to live in a rented apartment in the same community?“This is another calculated attempt to smear my reputation. They may have got away with such false reports in the past but I will not let this go unchallenged. I have already briefed my lawyers to institute legal action against the newspaper.”The anti-graft agency boss appealed to Nigerians to regard the report as false and designed by the authors to achieve motives that were obvious.