



5 min De Bruyne delays slipping the ball through for Sane just a fraction too long, with the offside flag going up. Sane didn't realise and still fired across goal, which Mignolet was equal to for an early feel of the ball.





3 min A penalty shout for the Reds, as Toure wraps his legs around Lallana inside the area to get to the ball. The Ivorian made very little contact with his opponent, though, so referee Michael Oliver got that one correct.





1 min KICKOFF! We are under way at the Etihad Stadium, where Man City have made a real bright start. The hosts got straight at their opponents and sent a cross into the box from the right, which Klavan got to first.





Welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.The Reds have managed to get their campaign back on track over the past fortnight, picking up back-to-back wins on home soil to hold down a spot in the top four.City, who have lost five of the last six league meetings between these two sides, are currently one point better off in third place and could take a huge step to securing Champions League football next season with a win today.Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.Caballero, Fernandinho, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy, Toure, Sane, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, AgueroBravo, Sagna, Fernando, Nolito, Kolarov, Iheanacho, A. GarciaMignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Coutinho, FirminoKarius, Lovren, Lucas, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn, Origi, Moreno