LIVERPOOL: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner, Wijnaldum, Can, Lallana, Coutinho, Mane, Firmino

LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES: Karius, Moreno, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Lucas, Origi, Woodburn





Hello, and welcome tolive coverage of the match in the Premier League between Liverpool and Arsenal.After Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, both Arsenal and Liverpool can capitalise and strengthen their bid to finish in the top four of the standings.Liverpool head into the game having suffered five defeats in seven games in all competitions, but they will look to their form against the top sides for confidence when welcoming the Gunners to Anfield.Arsenal have played just once since their 5-1 humiliation to Bayern Munich in the Champions League, but Arsene Wenger will see this game as an opportunity to get their season back on track.: Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Xhaka, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Iwobi, Welbeck, GiroudOspina, Gibbs, Gabriel, Ramsey, Walcott, Sanchez, Perez