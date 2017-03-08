3 min GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 PSG (Suarez)

Good evening and welcome tolive commentary of the Champions League last-16 second leg between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.PSG are currently in a commanding position in the tie after recording a 4-0 win when the two teams met in Paris last month.Indeed, no team has ever overturned a first-leg 4-0 defeat in a Champions League knockout tie, which is an indication of the task facing the Spanish champions at Camp Nou tonight.Follow live minute-by-minute updates of the clash from Spain below.Ter Stegen; Mascherano, Pique, Umtiti; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta, Rafinha; Messi, Suarez, NeymarTrapp; Meunier, Marquinhos, Silva, Kurzawa; Rabiot, Verratti, Matuidi; Lucas, Cavani, DraxlerBarcelona have another free kick in a dangerous area as Kurzawa fells Rafinha...It is like a training session at the moment as Barcelona continue to dominate the ball, with PSG sitting in and defending their lines. It is a classic attack versus defence situation, and it is up to Barcelona to find the goals tonight. The atmosphere remains absolutely electric at Camp Nou.Pique (Barcelona) is booked for a late tackle on Cavani.Pass, pass, pass from Barcelona as they look to work the ball into the final third, but PSG are nice and compact at the moment, and are making it difficult for the Spanish champions to find that yard. Eventually Busquets attempts to force it, and PSG can resume the play from the dead-ball line.PSG are keeping Draxler and Lucas up the field with Cavani, and I am just finding it difficult to imagine the away side not scoring tonight. I expect Barcelona to win on the night, but they still have a lot of work to do to change this tie around. It is a fascinating game of football at Camp Nou.Neymar whistles a curling effort just wide of Trapp's post!Marquinhos goes up with Pique, but the PSG centre-back was in an offside position. Better from the visitors in the last few moments as they start to ask some questions of the Barcelona defence.We have not seen an awful lot from PSG in the opening 17 minutes of this match, but they now have a free kick in a decent position after Lucas is brought to the ground by the challenging Busquets.Messi's effort whistles over the crossbar. Trapp had it covered.Messi and Neymar are both standing over the Barcelona free kick.Draxler (PSG) is booked for fouling Messi just outside the Barca box...Much better from PSG in the last couple of minutes as they start to threaten the Barcelona goal. An away goal for the visitors tonight would leave Barcelona needing to score six times without reply.Mascherano handles a Draxler cross inside the Barcelona box and PSG want a penalty, but the referee is not interested. It would have been a little bit harsh for me.Half-chance for Mascherano as the ball falls for the Argentine outside the PSG box, but his effort was always wide of the post. PSG are really struggling to settle in these early minutes.Neymar wants a penalty after smashing a cross into the PSG box, but the referee is not interested and on second look, it was the right decision from the official. Neymar is back on the ball moments later, however, and Meunier is having a lot of problems controlling the Brazilian at the moment.PSG are just about surviving at the moment as Barcelona continue to flood numbers forward in search of a second goal on the night. I still fancy PSG to score at some point tonight, but this has been the perfect start from the home side, who are absolutely full of it in the final third of the field.Matuidi (PSG) is booked for a late challenge on Umtiti.Just what the doctor ordered! Barcelona lead on the night inside three minutes as Luis Suarez heads home from close range after some terrible defending inside the PSG box. A high ball was not cleared by the visitors and Luis Suarez was on hand to flick his header past the isolated Trapp!... Barcelona have scored four or more goals on 15 separate occasions this season, and that is the task facing them tonight. The problem, however, is that they are coming up against a very strong PSG outfit. As expected, Barcelona have taken control of the possession in the early moments here.Barcelona kick things off at Camp Nou...