Hello, and welcome tolive coverage of the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie between AS Monaco and Manchester City.Three weeks ago, the fixture at the Etihad Stadium served up an all-time European classic as City prevailed 5-3 in a back-and-forth game which also saw Monaco miss a penalty.That result means that City are the marginal favourites to progress in Monte Carlo, but they will have to be wary of a Monaco team who already have three away goals to their name.City will be hoping to become the second Premier League club to reach the last eight after Leicester City overcame Sevilla last night.Subasic, Jemmerson, Raggi, Sidibe, Mendy, Bakayoko, Fabinho, Lemar, Silva, Germain, MbappeDe Sanctis, Diallo, Toure, Jorge, Moutinho, Dirar, CardonaCaballero, Sagna, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Fernandinho, Sterling, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, AgueroBravo, Zabaleta, Navas, Delph, Otamendi, Yaya Toure, IheanachoIt's been a lively start from both with passes being sprayed about in all areas of the pitch. No chances to speak of this far but it's warming up nicely.Monaco get us underway.