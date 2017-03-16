Letter bomb explodes at IMF Headquarters 2:20 PM 0 World Update A+ A- Print Email A letter bomb has detonated at the offices of the International Monetary Fund in the centre of Paris. The letter exploded when it was opened this morning. A police source in France said that one person was slightly injured in the blast. No other damage has been reported from the incident in western Paris, a police official said. Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.