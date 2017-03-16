 Letter bomb explodes at IMF Headquarters | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Letter bomb explodes at IMF Headquarters

2:20 PM 0
A+ A-
A letter bomb has detonated at the offices of the International Monetary Fund in the centre of Paris.


The letter exploded when it was opened this morning.


A police source in France said that one person was slightly injured in the blast.

No other damage has been reported from the incident in western Paris, a police official said.

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top