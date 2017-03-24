Former Presidential Aide, Reno Omokri in a Facebook message said if Senator Dino Melaye is forced to produce his certificate, other political office holders should do same.Omokri wrote, "I wish the efforts by Dino Melaye's enemies in the APC to verify his certificate can be applied to verifying the certificate of another powerful man in the APC. We should not treat Dino Melaye one way and the other powerful man another way.If they think Dino Melaye is unfit to hold his Senatorial seat because he did not graduate from university (which is untrue) then they should apply their logic to all political office holders no matter how high they are. If Dino must present his certificate then others must also present their own too! What is good for the goose is good for the gander!"