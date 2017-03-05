The BoT Chairman of the PDP, Senator Walid Jibrin, has hit back at ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent criticism of the party.Obasanjo had earlier proclaimed that the PDP is dead, following his exit from the party.“Whether you believe it or not, today PDP is sunk and gone. May the fortune of Nigeria never sink like that of the PDP," he'd said.Reacting to his comments during the weekend, Jibrin said: “Having left the party on his own, Chief Obasanjo should leave the PDP alone to sort itself out. Nobody forced him out of PDP, so we can only wish him the best in whatever he is doing.“I do not see any point in his harsh comments about a party he is no longer a part of. We bear Chief Obasanjo no grudge and we don’t want to believe that he still bears any grudge against the PDP.”The BoT chair who spoke by phone said the PDP “can never die.”He added that steps are being taken to resolve the leadership crisis rocking the party.