Ocholi died along with his wife, Blessing, and son, Joshua, along the Kaduna/Abuja highway while returning to Abuja after attending a church service in Kaduna.
A statement from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, by the Deputy Director, Press in the Ministry, Samuel Olowookere said the book is aimed at preserving the legacy of the late Ocholi.
The statement added that a Special Public Lecture titled “Looking Backwards to Move Nigeria Forward: Challenges and Choices before the APC Administration,” will be delivered by Prof. Kabir Mato who was recently appointed a Commissioner in Kaduna State.
The biography, which is written by Dr, Dan Ogun, a lawyer and former Special Adviser, Political, to the late minister will be presented to the Public at NAF Conference and Events Centre in Abuja and will be followed by special thanksgiving service at Foundation Faith Church, (Salem Central Worship Centre), Utako, on the same day.
