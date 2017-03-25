A ban on laptops and tablets in cabin baggage on flights from Turkey and some countries in the Middle East and North Africa to the United States and United Kingdom has come into effect.Officials said devices “larger than a smartphone” must travel in the hold because of an increased risk that they could contain explosives.The BBC reports that at least one airline is allowing devices to be used up until boarding.The US ban covers eight countries, while the UK restrictions apply to six.Nine airlines from eight countries – Turkey, Morocco, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait – are affected by the US ban.They operate about 50 flights a day to the US.UAE airline Emirates is offering complimentary packing and shipping services at gates to enable passengers to use their electronic devices after check-in and until boarding.That also means passengers flying on two-leg trips from other countries to the US through Dubai can use their laptops on the first leg of their flights.