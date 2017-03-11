The inability of landlords at Oke-Afa, Ajao Estate in Lagos State to pay land grabbers, popularly known as Omo Onile, two million naira has resulted in the destruction of their properties.The Land-grabbers who claimed to be the new owners of the land on Saturday morning brought in a bulldozer to destroy buildings.They have asked the landlords to pay N2m, so as to regularise the purchase of the land, which they now claimed belong to them.According to one of the victims, @Whandywonder, this is not the first time landlords in the area have been asked to pay such monies and efforts to find a lasting solution to the exploitation have failed.