In order to prevent another collapsed building in Lagos State, the government, yesterday, ordered ‘stop work’ on about 50 new set of structures being built by Lekki Gardens.Aside halting construction works at the site of Lekki Gardens Phase 3, the government has summoned the management of the firm to present evidences of approval for the buildings.The state government further accused Lekki Gardens of allegedly encroaching on the land earlier reserved for ‘green environment’, just as it said that the buildings were beyond number of floors approved by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA and Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA.Speaking after an inspection tour of the buildings located at the Lekki-Epe axis, the LASPPPA General Manager, Mr Remi Oni-Orisan said that most buildings found on the estate belonging to Lekki Garden were built in contravention of approved plans.