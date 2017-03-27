The Ministry of Wealth Creation & Employment (MWCE) plans to bridge the skill gap among unemployed Lagos State residents to enable youth take up existing jobs in various sectors of the economy. To this end, we will be providing different employability training.MWCE in conjunction with MacTay Consulting hereby invite eligible graduates to apply for the Lagos State Internship Program. MacTay Consulting is a subsidiary of the MacTay Group which specializes in Performance Improvement through World-class training programs as well as Human Resource (HR) Consulting.ObjectivesTo create opportunities for corporate organisations to access best talents.To give participants the opportunity to gain work experience.To make participants more employable and possible entrepreneurs.RequirementsTo register and be a part of this program, candidates mustHave the equivalent of First Degree or HND from accredited institutionsNot be older than 30 yearsBe registered with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA)Have One(1) year post NYSCOther InformationThe selected candidates will go through a testing and selection processThe candidates who meet the criteria will be deployed to corporate organisations registered under the schemeThe Internship Program is for three monthsCertificates of completion will be awarded to deserving candidates who complete the course of the programApplyTo apply for the program, click on the apply now button below and follow the onscreen instructions. Successful candidates will be contacted via text and Email. Application closes 21st April, 2017.