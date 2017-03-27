MWCE in conjunction with MacTay Consulting hereby invite eligible graduates to apply for the Lagos State Internship Program. MacTay Consulting is a subsidiary of the MacTay Group which specializes in Performance Improvement through World-class training programs as well as Human Resource (HR) Consulting.
Objectives
To create opportunities for corporate organisations to access best talents.
To give participants the opportunity to gain work experience.
To make participants more employable and possible entrepreneurs.
Requirements
To register and be a part of this program, candidates must
Have the equivalent of First Degree or HND from accredited institutions
Not be older than 30 years
Be registered with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA)
Have One(1) year post NYSC
Other Information
The selected candidates will go through a testing and selection process
The candidates who meet the criteria will be deployed to corporate organisations registered under the scheme
The Internship Program is for three months
Certificates of completion will be awarded to deserving candidates who complete the course of the program
Apply
To apply for the program, click on the apply now button below and follow the onscreen instructions. Successful candidates will be contacted via text and Email. Application closes 21st April, 2017.
CLICK HERE TO APPLY
