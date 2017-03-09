The House of Representatives is to investigate five years budgetary allocations to the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.The lawmakers will also interface with the Federal government on the terms and conditions of the stadium takeover by Lagos State government.The decision followed the adoption of a motion on the need to investigate the terms and conditions of National Stadium take over by Lagos State Government, presented by Danburam Nuhu (APC, Kano).The motion pitched Lagos lawmakers against their colleagues, with the former arguing that the proposed transfer was meant to save the edifice from rotting away due to lack of attention.At the end of the debate, the prayer seeking to investigate the takeover was dropped in favour of an interface with the federal government and investigation of the budgetary allocations to the stadium in the last five years.Nuhu argued that the stadium has been abandoned for several years, leading to the dilapidation of the edifice.He said it took the intervention of the National Sports Commission to renovate and upgrade the facilities to a world class stadium in 2009.“In order to keep up with the maintenance of the stadium, a huge budgetary provision is made annually and in 2016, for instance the sum of N400 million was appropriated for the purpose.“Being one of the critical assets of the country, there is a need to ensure that favourable terms/conditions are provided before the transfer of the stadium to Lagos State Government,” he said.However, Lagos lawmakers led by Abiodun Faleke said there was no need for the investigation of the takeover that has not taken place.On his part, Rotimi Agunsoye wondered why the case of the National Stadium is generating such emotion while other stadia were taken over in the past without controversies.