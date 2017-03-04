A train heading to Kano from Lagos state during the early hours of Saturday derailed in Osogbo, Osun state.A resident of the area, Rasheed, said: "We gathered that the train left Lagos for Kano. It got to Osogbo around 1:30 a.m. and continued with the journey shortly after that.Around 2:30 am, he said, “the three coaches carrying goods got detached from the train and started reversing from Dagbolu area until they came back to Old Garage. The reverse would have continued but the coaches derailed when they got to the interchange and fell down.He said a man brought a vehicle and started offloading the goods but he was arrested and detained by the Nigerian Railway Corporation policemen.“There was no loss of life or damage to vehicles while the coaches were moving backward because the accident happened at night. It may have recorded some casualties, especially at level crossings if the accident had happened in the day time. But we thank God.”