Houses in Otodo Gbame, a waterfront community in the Lekki area of Lagos state, are currently being demolished by the government, despite a subsisting court injunction stopping the forceful eviction of residents.





The team carrying out the demolition is being assisted by armed security personnel.





The development took residents by surprise as a court had earlier restrained the government from carrying out the act.





One of the affected residents accused the government of being unfair to the poor.