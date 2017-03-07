A 27-year-old woman, identified as Kafayat Abdulsalam, who is said to possess mystical power to steal food, has been reportedly arrested by operatives of Kwara State Police Command.The suspect was allegedly arrested with stolen bags of rice and beans among other food items she reportedly stole with mysterious powers.The suspect was alleged to be in the habit of touching the food items under the pretence of buying the items, but ends up not buying same. The traders said moments later, the touched food items disappear only to surface in the woman’s lone building at Oko Olowo area of Ilorin.It was gathered that the men of the police command apprehended the suspect last week after receiving series of complaints from some members of the public about a woman, who allegedly goes around, using superna-tural powers to steal goods from their shops. It was also gathered that almost everything the suspect touched disappeared, based on which she was reported to police.Abdul Suleiman, who witnessed the arrest of Kafayat by men of the ‘A’ Division, told Vanguard that about N2 million was found on her before she was taken away for interrogation.However, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the arrest, denied that money found in her residence was up to N2 million. Okasanmi also affirmed that policemen found food items with the suspect, adding that she was in the habit of going to shops pretending to be a buyer and allegedly stole items with mysterious powers in the process.He further said that the suspect told the police that it was the stolen items that she used to display for sale in her shop and that investigation was ongoing.