Popular reality TV mom, Kris Jenner is planning an animated television series that will feature the cartoon characters of the entire family.
TMZ learned Kris had a meeting with Harvey Weinstein’s company in L.A. earlier this month to pitch the show.
They were told “the entire family” will be featured … we’re told it will not include Caitlyn. Sources say this is a primetime pitch … and not for kids.
