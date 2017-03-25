 Kris Jenner Planning Animated Series About The Entire Kardashian Family | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Popular reality TV mom, Kris Jenner is planning an animated television series that will feature the cartoon characters of the entire family.


TMZ learned Kris had a meeting with Harvey Weinstein’s company in L.A. earlier this month to pitch the show.

They were told “the entire family” will be featured … we’re told it will not include Caitlyn. Sources say this is a primetime pitch … and not for kids.

