An air force man, B.A. Kalu, who was alleged to have shot dead his female colleague and lover, Solape Oladipupo, is undergoing a psychiatric test.This is just as sources in the Nigerian Air Force told our correspondent that the suspect, an aircraft man, would be dismissed from the service after facing a disciplinary panel.The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Captain Ayodele Famuyiwa, who confirmed the psychiatric test to our correspondent on Monday, said the air force would also ascertain whether Kalu acted under the influence of drugs.Sources at the NAF Tactical Air Command, Makurdi, Benue State, where the incident occurred, told newsmen that after Kalu’s dismissal, he would be handed over to the police as a civilian, adding that he had already owned up to the crime.One of the sources, said, “Kalu killed his girlfriend and he has admitted it. What the panel is investigating is to unravel the circumstances that led to the incident. The whole essence of that investigation is to prevent a recurrence, not to exonerate someone who has already admitted guilt.”It was reported on Monday that Kalu and Oladipupo, aka Shomzy, a native of Badagry, Lagos State, had had a romantic affair which lasted for months, after they met on a parade ground.It was also reported that Kalu allegedly shot dead his lover on Saturday at the air force base after accusing her of having a romantic affair with other men. The aircraft man was thereafter arrested and detained at the base.A suicide note reportedly written by Kalu emerged on some social media thereafter, in which he allegedly said only idiots would call him a fool for his action.The NAF spokesman, Group Captain Famuyiwa, said the family of the deceased airforce woman had been contacted and condoled with.He said, “If somebody wrote down a note and also committed himself to such act, we have to be sure if he is mentally stable or not. Therefore, there is a psychiatrist that is attached to him for a test. I also understand that some of his blood sample was taken to ascertain whether he had used drugs.“Kalu will remain in the service until a disciplinary panel set up on the matter comes up with its decision. We know there are several offences against the state, including this one, which is murder. But the air force has set up its own disciplinary procedure. A board is investigating and will decide the punishments for the suspect. The girl’s parents have been contacted and the NAF has commiserated with the family.”