She wrote;





"#HNNFamily Mark...Congratulations... SMH...In America?? Why don't Nigerians just have babies where they live? All hail the American neonatal blanket. We always recognize that. That's the only clue in the picture that told me they went to the USA just to have a BABY!! Also the weight of the baby and the boring oyinbo nurse line "a head full of hair" as oyinbo babies are born bald. Anambra state probably paid for that unnecessary medical estacode. Obiano pls tell us. The fleecing of Nigeria continues...Improve your prenatal services and nobody will have to struggle to get a US passport for their newborns. I had three children in America because I lived there almost 35 years. Have babies where you live. Stop berating your health sector. Mark Okoye, you are a government official for God's sake. I applaud your appointment at 30yo because my father was the YOUNGEST commissioner in NIGERIA for that very same economic development/planning at 27yo in Western region under Majeks/Akintola/Fani-Kayode...Balewa era. You should save state money-- @kemiolunloyo"