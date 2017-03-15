 Kelechi Iheanacho included in Guardiola’s squad for trip to Monaco | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was included in Manchester City’s squad that travelled on Tuesday to France, ahead of their second-leg, round of 16 Champions League tie against Monaco.


City won the first leg 5-3 at the Etihad.

Iheanacho’s last appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side in the competition was in their last group game against Borussia Monchengladbach, where he scored in their 1-1 draw.

He was an unused substitute for their win against Monaco two weeks ago.

Other players who made the trip included: Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane, Bacary Sagna and Aleksandr Kolarov.

Guardiola has vowed to attack the Ligue 1 leaders, despite holding a good lead.

