Manchester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho has said that he is focused on training harder to get back into Pep Guardiola’s plans.The Nigeria international was again left on the bench, as City defeated Sunderland 2-0 at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.Iheanacho has played only two times in the Premier League this year, but insists he has a good relationship with Guardiola.“I’ve got a good relationship with the manager – everyone here has a good relationship with him,” Iheanacho was quoted by MirrorSport.“We are happy to have him here. He will take this club far, because he is a great manager.“When you are not playing, you need to train harder. You need to keep faith.“And when you come into the team, you have to do exactly what your team-mates are doing to help the team achieve something”, he said.