In an epic show of how much the social media impacts and affects everything we do, a failed romantic date between Ore and Ayodeji suddenly has become a trending topic with several top Nigerian brands cashing in.If you have not seen or heard about #KeepTheChangeBae on social mediawill quickly bring you up to speed.It all started when a young man , Adeniji Olaoluwa Ayodeji. went on a 'movie date' with a lady named Ore. Turns out she wasn’t interested in any relationship and she told him after their 'movie date'Ore also identified ason Twitter took the step after she refused relationship advances from her date Adeniji Olaoluwa Ayodeji.After the rejection, Ayodeji also known ason Twitter had tweeted his thought, equating a date to a mandatory relationship acceptance.Some girls are just mad.The lady replied by transferring to him, the total amount he spent on the date and over, showing how independent she was.she said as narration for the funds transfer.See the screen grab of the reply below.Few minutes later, Nigerians on Twitter started to react to the conversation with the hashtagStarting with Wema bank, Ayodeji's bank and First Bank of Nigeria, @MissMoshiku's bank, several brands joined the conversation and are flourishing with it.Many brands promised cash refunds, rewards and Ore even got a brand endorsement from First Bank.