In an epic show of how much the social media impacts and affects everything we do, a failed romantic date between Ore and Ayodeji suddenly has become a trending topic with several top Nigerian brands cashing in.
If you have not seen or heard about #KeepTheChangeBae on social media NigerianEye will quickly bring you up to speed.
It all started when a young man , Adeniji Olaoluwa Ayodeji. went on a 'movie date' with a lady named Ore. Turns out she wasn’t interested in any relationship and she told him after their 'movie date'
Ore also identified as @MissMoshiku on Twitter took the step after she refused relationship advances from her date Adeniji Olaoluwa Ayodeji.
After the rejection, Ayodeji also known as @Pabloayodeji on Twitter had tweeted his thought, equating a date to a mandatory relationship acceptance.
Some girls are just mad. You agreed to go on a date with me and you’re telling me you not interested in a relationship. #brokeasshungrybitch — Ayo (@Pabloayodeji) March 29, 2017
The lady replied by transferring to him, the total amount he spent on the date and over, showing how independent she was.
“Keep the change bruh,” she said as narration for the funds transfer.
See the screen grab of the reply below.
Few minutes later, Nigerians on Twitter started to react to the conversation with the hashtag #KeepTheChangeBae
Starting with Wema bank, Ayodeji's bank and First Bank of Nigeria, @MissMoshiku's bank, several brands joined the conversation and are flourishing with it.
Many brands promised cash refunds, rewards and Ore even got a brand endorsement from First Bank.
In all of this, @Pabloayodeji and @Missmoshiku can hang out and still be friends. What do you think? #KeepTheChangeBae #5kbae— Wema Bank (@wemabank) March 30, 2017
Please dial *945# to get that done immediately! #Withyoualltheway *945# #keepthechangebae #5kBae https://t.co/AXUmzSP3pH— Wema Bank (@wemabank) March 30, 2017
You don't need the change to open an account with *945# today! #keepthechangebae #5kBae #Withyoualltheway— Wema Bank (@wemabank) March 30, 2017
@missmoshiku Send your #FirstBank account number via DM to receive a reward of N5000 for being an empowered woman. #Keepthechangebae— FirstBank Nigeria (@FirstBankngr) March 30, 2017
We now pronounce @Missmoshiku a #FirstGEM. Welcome to the FirstBank Family!!! #YouFirst #KeepTheChangeBae cc @IbukunAwosika @AAdeduntan pic.twitter.com/XdvuxmnWyc— FirstBank Nigeria (@FirstBankngr) March 30, 2017
We've been powering clapbacks for God knows how long. We are here for all those fund transfers. 5k, 3800, you name it. 👌👌👌— Quickteller (@Quickteller) March 30, 2017
If you say N3,800 is not a lot of money, we will say it can get you one year supply of the finest toothpicks and you can #KeepTheChangeBae. pic.twitter.com/DRp7bE5CuS— Baton Toothpicks (@BatonNigeria) March 30, 2017
The small pack with 250 picks retails from N190, while the big pack with 800 picks is N500. N3800 is more than enough. #KeepTheChangeBae pic.twitter.com/6CH8Kwv2PE— Baton Toothpicks (@BatonNigeria) March 30, 2017
Shopping on a budget? Check out our 5k store picked specially for you >> https://t.co/yLmUvzi1sO pic.twitter.com/jL36T6hajr— Yudala (@yudalaonline) March 30, 2017
Meals you can buy with < 3800. #KeepTheChangeBae #RoadChefPizza pic.twitter.com/4Xdd1MDCQQ— RoadChef Drivethru (@weareroadchef) March 30, 2017
Hi @Missmoshiku, for inspiring us today, come get a Pedicure session at #TheNailBoutique. It's on the house, so no need to #KeepTheChangeBae pic.twitter.com/oiSUiPAG7R— The Nail Boutique (@NailBoutiqueNG) March 30, 2017
Believe it or not, there are rooms you can get for N3,800 or less. Go to https://t.co/oa2HrSzf1I and #KeepTheChangeBae— HotelNowNow.com (@HotelNowNow) March 30, 2017
Hello, @Missmoshiku 4 inspiring women today #tw.wigs wld like to gift u with our Indian body wave weave. Pls send us a DM #KeepTheChangeBae❤ pic.twitter.com/Q9f9xrXTTN— TW.wigs (@Twwigsofficial) March 30, 2017
Don't dull, get a personal loan from #EnterpriseAssetLeasing today and tell her #KeepTheChangeBae pic.twitter.com/kOEZBUrHnR— Enterprise Leasing (@ealeasing) March 30, 2017
Twitter NG Y'all know You can do more with Peak. For just N1200 #Keepthechangebae and enjoy your Pecadomo Smoothie pic.twitter.com/ECXoZoxzSZ— Peak Milk (@PeakMilk) March 30, 2017
