 #KeepTheChangeBae: How Nigerian brands took advantage of the Twitter romantic date that went wrong | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » #KeepTheChangeBae: How Nigerian brands took advantage of the Twitter romantic date that went wrong

12:06 PM 0
A+ A-

In an epic show of how much the social media impacts and affects everything we do, a failed romantic date between Ore and Ayodeji suddenly has become a trending topic with several top Nigerian brands cashing in.


If you have not seen or heard about  #KeepTheChangeBae on social media NigerianEye will quickly bring you up to speed.

It all started when a young man , Adeniji Olaoluwa Ayodeji. went on a  'movie date' with a lady named Ore. Turns out she wasn’t interested in any relationship and she told him after their 'movie date'

Ore also identified as @MissMoshiku on Twitter took the step after she refused relationship advances from her date Adeniji Olaoluwa Ayodeji.

After the rejection, Ayodeji also known as @Pabloayodeji on Twitter had tweeted his thought, equating a date to a mandatory relationship acceptance.

Some girls are just mad. You agreed to go on a date with me and you’re telling me you not interested in a relationship. #brokeasshungrybitch — Ayo (@Pabloayodeji) March 29, 2017

The lady replied by transferring to him, the total amount he spent on the date and over, showing how independent she was.

“Keep the change bruh,” she said as narration for the funds transfer.

See the screen grab of the reply below.

Few minutes later, Nigerians on Twitter started to react to the conversation with the hashtag #KeepTheChangeBae


Starting with Wema bank, Ayodeji's bank and First Bank of Nigeria, @MissMoshiku's bank, several brands  joined the conversation and are flourishing with it.

Many brands promised cash  refunds, rewards and Ore even got a brand endorsement from First Bank.






















Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top