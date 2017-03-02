The Speaker Kebbi State House of Assembly, Hon Samaila Abdulmumin, on Wednesday evening collapsed during the inspection of road projects in Ribah, Zuru local government area of the state.Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, who was in Ribah to kick off rehabilitation of roads from Ribah-Wasagu-Bena and Zuru township, had invited the speaker and other members of the Assembly for their support, but before the governor ended his speech, the speaker had collapsed to the floor.The security officers attached to the governor rescued the speaker and he was whisked away from the scene to Birnin Kebbi in an unmarked ambulance.All efforts to find out what ailment the speaker is suffering from at the time of filing this report proved abortive as no member of the Assembly was willing to speak on the speaker’s whereabouts.