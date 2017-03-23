



A MEMBER of the legal team of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Johnmary Jideobi has written President Muhammadu Buhari on the continued disobedience of court order as it concerned the release of the IPOB leader, Jideobi, in the letter, said that by constitutional structuring and operation of Nigerian laws, the Department of State Security (DSS) and all military and para-military agencies were under the president’s ultimate control and command as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and should therefore react when laws were flouted.He recalled that the Federal High Court had, on the 17th December, 2015, delivered a ruling on the application brought by Kanu, adding that in the said ruling, a sacred order was solemnly pronounced against the DSS to the effect that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should be released unconditionally, having been admitted to bail.Jideobi said: “The decisions of the Federal High Court, the National Industrial Court, a High Court and of all other courts established by the Nigerian Constitution shall be enforced in any part of the Federation by all authorities and persons, and by other courts of law with subordinate jurisdiction to that of the Federal High Court, the National Industrial Court, a High Court and those other Courts.“The discernible Constitutional duty that has crystallized on your shoulders as eventuating from the provision of the law is to enforce the decisions of the Federal High Court, such as the one made by Justice Ademola J. on the 17th December, 2015Obedience to orders of courts is fundamental to the peace and stability of the Nigerian nation. The ugly alternative is a painful recrudescence of triumph of brute force or anarchy, a resort to our old system of settlement by means of bow and arrows, machetes and guns.“Disobedience to an order of court should, therefore, be seen as an offence directed not against the personality of the Judge who made the order, but as a calculated act of subversion of peace, law, and order in Nigeria.