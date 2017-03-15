The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly state’s Executive Council Meeting in Kano on Tuesday.
He said the council had also approved more than N30 million for the renovation of Dandalama Secondary School at Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state.
Garba added that the council approved more than N247 million for the rehabilitation of Niger, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo roads in Sabon Gari area of Fage Local Government area.
