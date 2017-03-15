The Kano state Government has approved more than N37 million for the purchase and distribution of JAMB forms to 5,000 prospective candidates in the State.‎The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly state’s Executive Council Meeting in Kano on Tuesday.‎‎He said the council had also approved more ‎than N30 million for the renovation of Dandalama ‎Secondary School at Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state.‎‎Garba added that the council approved ‎more than N247 ‎million for the rehabilitation of Niger, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo roads in Sabon Gari area of Fage Local Government area. ‎