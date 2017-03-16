The Kaduna State House of Assembly has debunked speculations going on in the social media of plans to impeach the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.A statement signed by the chairman, House committee on Information, Nuhu Goro Shadalafiya described the report as false, malicious and fabricated lies.According to the statement, “The message is to the effect that some members of the Kaduna House of Assembly met over the weekend on the possible impeachment of Governor El-rural over what the lawmakers termed as impeachment offences.”It emphasised that there had never been a time when the house commenced any process of impeaching the Governor.While warning perpetrators to desist from further acts or face the wrath of the law, the House stressed that, “The Kaduna state House of Assembly has totally disassociated itself from the speculation.”