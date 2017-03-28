Audu Maikori, Chocolate City Boss was on Monday granted bail by a Kaduna Chief Magistrate Court.Maikori was arraigned alongside his driver Simon Joseph on a two-count charge of attempt to incite the general public through false information contrary to Section 24 of Cyber Crime Act Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2015.After granting them bail, to the tune of N100,000 each on self-recognition, the court adjourned to the 20th of April, 2017, for mentioning.