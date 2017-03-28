A delivery agent working for popular e-commerce mall, Jumia has been killed in Rivers state, after delivering two iPhones. The suspects alleged to have murdered the courier have been rounded up by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, in the state.The Jumia agent was allegedly killed after delivering two iPhones to the suspects at the Ada-George area of Port Harcourt.Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Zaki Ahmed, expressed how unfortunate the situation is. A statement from the Spokesman of the Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni said the arrested suspects include two males and a female accomplice.The suspects, Sodienye Mbatumukeke, Excel Naabe and Joy Eluwa were said to have dumped the corpse of the yet to be identified Jumia agent in a septic tank within the compound.The Statement from the police reads,‎ “Operatives of SARS R/S, acting on credible Intelligence today 27/4/2017 at about 0300 hrs arrested three suspects, two males and a female, identified as Sodienye Mbatumukeke ‘m’ 28yrs Excel Divine Naabe ‘m’ 25yrs and Joy Eluwa ‘f’ The Suspects are alleged to have robbed and murdered a Courier who had gone to deliver two Phones and a Super Bike that were ordered Online by them.“The Corpse of the Dead Courier was recovered from a Septic Tank at No.4 Adaede Street by Location,Off Ada George Rd PH, where they had hidden him after killing him.“His body has been deposited in the Mortuary.“Meanwhile the Suspects are helping the Police and efforts are on to arrest others fingered in the dastardly act.“The Commissioner of Police, CP Zaki M. Ahmed who led other Senior Police Officers to the scene is appealing to the public to always help the Police solve crimes by sharing useful Information with the Police, promising to flush out all criminal elements in the State.”