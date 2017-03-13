 Julius Agwu's wife blasts fans who attacked her for not smiling in family photo | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Julius Agwu's wife blasts fans who attacked her for not smiling in family photo

Post a Comment Default Disqus

  1. Honestly she no look happy at all in that pix, in fact Julius have to explain the situation by himself to us, I'm waiting

    ReplyDelete

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top