There was wild jubilation and excitement in Katsina and Daura, hometown of President Muhammadu Buhari over his safe return.Information reaching our Correspondent from Daura, was that as early as 8am Friday morning residents trooped frontage of the Emir of Daura’s palace jubilating.In Katsina, youths stormed the major roads with posters chanting “Sai Baba” and “Baban mu ya dawo” meaning “Our Father has returned”.The people were seen doing car and motorcycle display and carrying out rally on the streets to show their happiness and excitement over his return.A visit to Mai Shai joint by our Correspondent, it gathered that the well to do people in the society settle bills of people there to take breakfast.Around Sabuwar Kasuwa and Sabon Laye, area of Katsina, people were seen in cluster groups discussing President Buhari’s arrival.President Buhari had left Nigeria for London on a 10 days vacation and returned Friday after spending 50 days due to his heath condition.