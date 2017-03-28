Former Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson, has noted that his successor, Jose Mourinho is “unlucky” not to see his side competing for the Premier League title this season.Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table after 27 league matches of Mourinho’s debut season in charge, and they trail leaders Chelsea by 17 points after drawing 10 of their top-flight games.The scot gaffer, who won 13 Premier League titles while at Old Trafford, told SiriusXM FC, “I get on well with Jose and think he’s doing a really good job.“He’s been a bit unlucky actually because there are home games this season they’ve been absolutely brilliant in but have drawn them.“If they’d got those wins they deserved they’d be challenging for the league, there’s no doubt about that.”The former Real Madrid boss has already led his side to silverware this season, securing a 3-2 win over Southampton in the EFL Cup last month.Ferguson noted, “Winning a trophy at United is the most important thing.“That’s what the club’s history is about — winning trophies.“I looked upon the League Cup as the manager [Mourinho] does: this is an important trophy. I was fortunate to win it four times. It doesn’t matter what the trophy is, if you get to a final you want to win it.”The Red Devils will host eighth-placed West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.