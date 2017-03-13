Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has told his Manchester United counterpart, Jose Mourinho, that he cannot blame the Europa League if they lose at Stamford Bridge on Monday.Mourinho’s team travelled over 4,000 miles to Russia last week, where they were held to a 1-1 draw by Rostov.The Blues have however had an entire week, to prepare for the FA Cup quarter-final clash.But Conte insists Mourinho had enough time to prepare and will still be able to put out a strong team.“There are four days to recover, and this game is an important game for us, for them,” he said.“I think their formation will be very good. Also because United and City have the best squads in this league.”“We could have played on Sunday, or Saturday, if the federation (FA) decided it. But we are playing on Monday. I think that the federation showed great respect for Manchester United to play the last day available in the FA Cup.”