Facebook user, Malam Mustapha Yamusa Rigasa shared some photos of former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan’s portrait dumped in refuse site.He shared the photos with the caption below:“Corridors of no power.“The veteran Facebook journalist Malam Mustapha Yamusa Rigasa took and snapped this picture in a dump site behind the Rivers state governor lodge Abuja.“Power is transient, whether we agreed or not.”See photo: