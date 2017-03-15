The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it has arrested a former Special Adviser to Dan Abia, erstwhile Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, for alleged corruption.The agency said on Tuesday that its operatives arrested George Turnah, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State in connection with alleged possession of funds running into N2 billion, suspected to be funds siphoned from the NDDC while serving there as an Adviser.It said Mr. Turnah is widely believed to be a godson of former President Goodluck Jonathan, and that he served in the NDDC between 2012 and 2015.“Preliminary investigations by the EFCC threw up deposits made in his personal and company bank accounts in excess of N2billion. A search conducted in his houses in Port Harcourt and Yenogoa, yielded useful documents,” the commission said in a statement signed by spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren.The statement said Mr. Turnah had made useful statements to the EFCC and would be arraigned as soon as investigations are concluded.