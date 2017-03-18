Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday visited Government House, Port Harcourt.The Former President was received by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.Also present during the visit were the Chief of Staff to Governor Wike, Engr Emeka Woke; the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Hon Kenneth Kobani and the Edo State PDP Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih.Jonathan and Governor Wike had a closed door meeting at the Government House, Port Harcourt before the former President left for another engagement at Okrika.