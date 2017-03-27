The office of former President Goodluck Jonathan has debunked recent newspaper report which included the ex-President as one of the prominent Nigerians that had been linked to certificate scandal.A statement issued on Monday by Jonathan’s media adviser Ikechukwu Eze dismissed the claim as lies.He stressed that the ex-President had “never been linked to any doubt, scandal or controversy concerning his academic qualifications.The statement reads “Our attention has been drawn to a story in the Punch newspaper of Sunday 26 March where former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan was mentioned as one of the ‘prominent Nigerians with certificate scandals.“We really don’t know where this is coming from, but we wish to remain unambiguous in our assertion that this is obvious falsehood, since the former President has never been linked to any doubt, scandal or controversy concerning his academic qualifications.“We are not aware of any probe, allegation or litigation relating to his very well-known academic qualifications. For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to restate that former President Jonathan’s educational records can easily be traced to St Michael’s Primary School, Oloibiri and Mater Dei High School, lmiringi where he obtained his first school leaving certificate (FSLC) and General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level respectively, as well as the University of Port Harcourt, where he received his Bachelor of Science, Master’s and Doctorate degrees.“Luckily, many of former President Jonathan’s classmates from primary school through the university are still alive and are traceable.“It is therefore obvious that there is no justification for this abstruse association, as there is nothing linking the former President to the story.“Again, we advise media organisations to always cross-check their facts in order to avoid falling for the convenient choice of publishing false information.” he said.