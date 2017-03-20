



John Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen who is an American beauty model has shaded controversial ‘self-acclaimed’ actor Uche Maduagwu who claimed to bear a semblance to her husband.Uche Maduagwu had posted that an actress said he bore a striking resemblance to the American songwriter and musician during a filming at a movie location in Lekki.He wrote; “OMG… A very popular actress just kissed me in a movie location in Lekki saying I looked like John Legend💋💋, please do I really look like John? I don’t think I look like that American singer oh…. Please you people should stop molesting me with kisses on movie locations “abeg”, my lips are not meant for illegal kisses “biko”… You all should stop embarrassing me with kisses, is it a crime to be one of the sexiest actors in Nigeria? 🎬 #repost #nollywood #share #instagram #facebook #love #google #follow #blog #naija #hollywood #pic #coolChrissy promptly replied that “his non-john looking a*s lips are not meant for illegal kisses.”See posts below: