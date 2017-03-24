Government agents have caught popular actor, John Dumelo, with two state vehicles. One of the vehicles is a Toyota Land Cruiser V8, according to a report by the Daily Guide.He was said to have been caught with the Land Cruiser at a spraying shop in Accra where he had allegedly taken it to be resprayed. The vehicle is said to be one of the 200 vehicles the presidency says are missing.The report said Dumelo initially said that the former first lady, Lordina Mahama, gave him the vehicle. Then he reportedly changed his tune, saying that he bought it himself.However, a look at the car's chasis number (VIN number) is said to have given him away. The actor reportedly handed over the car without any resistance. .The actor was a staunch supporter of former president John Mahama ahead of the December election which he lost.