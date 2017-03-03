Drake's ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, who was hosted on Today Show, revealed she never thought she will have kids.
The emotional 47-year-old mother of 9-year-old twins, said she knows it could have been something different for her, as she's aware she's blessed to be a mother. According to her, her kids made life so much better.
"I didn't have kids till later. I almost thought it wasn’t going to happen for me. I'm very aware I was blessed with that. It could have been something different. Don't make me cry,
it's early and I'm tired. They just made my life so much better,. I'm forever grateful that. I don't take it for granted one day."
She welcomed the twins, Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony in February 2008.
