Former Super Eagles captain Austin 'Jay Jay' Okocha has commended the team spirit in the camp of the Super Eagles ahead of the friendlies against Senegal and Burkina Faso.The Eagles face Senegal on Thursday night and Burkina Faso on Monday, both at The Hive in London.Okocha currently in Nairobi, Kenya, for the 2017 Barclays Kenya Open Tournament where he will participate as a guest golfer tweeted his satisfaction with the camaradarie among the players after watching videos of team bonding sessions posted by John Ogu."Amazing team spirit guys…Isaac Success trying out @iam_davido song. Welcome indeed to the @Supereagles," Okocha said.The videos show newcomers Success, Tyrone Ebuehi, Olanrewaju Kayode and Noah-Joel Sarenren-Bazee either singing or dancing in 'initiation rites' as others cheer them on.The Eagles have been active on social media and stressing the need of their togetherness as they use both friendlies to prepare for the 2018 World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.