England forward, Jamie Vardy, has been voted Leicester City Man of The Match against Liverpool ahead of Nigeria midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, who emerged second in a poll conducted by The Foxes.According to votes cast by Leicester City fans which was released on the club's verified Twitter handle on Tuesday evening, Vardy who grabbed a brace in the 3-1 win against Liverpool on Monday night got 49%, while Ndidi had 34%.In third place was Danny Drinkwater, scorer of Leicester's third goal, with 12%, and Christian Fuchs with 5% of the votes.Ndidi distinguished himself in Leicester's midfield as he made 11 tackles.The win lifts Leicester to 15th in the league table, just two points above the relegation zone.Leicester will look to replicate that impressive performance when The Foxes entertain Hull City this weekend.