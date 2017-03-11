The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has emphasised that it will be organising an optional mock examination before the 2017 UTME.The Examination board said the purpose of the mock examination is to allow candidates feel what the main examination will look like.This was made known via it official Twitter handle @JAMBHQ.However, the board stated that the mock examination is COMPLETELY OPTIONAL.That is to say, it is not really a pre-requiste for writing the actual UTME so you can choose to take the mock examination or choose not to.The board equally disclosed that Interswitch Payment on the e-Facility portal has been temporarily disabled. And also, it will announce the list of its accredited centres soon.JAMB tweets read: “There will be MOCK Exam before the main exam as earlier stated.“We will be updating you soon on the exam date for the MOCK Exam. The MOCK exam is to allow candidates FEEL what the main examination will look like.“Again, the MOCK exam is COMPLETELY OPTIONAL.“In preparation for the #UTME2017 CBT centres nationwide are being accredited and the list of approved centres and date will be made public soon".