The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, registration portal for the 2017 UTME is now open.The board invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for admission to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria for the 2017/2018 academic session.The period of sale/registration for UTME is from Monday 20th March to Wednesday 19th April 2017 while registration closes on Saturday 22nd April 2017.For direct entry, the application will be on sale from Sunday 23 April, 2017.