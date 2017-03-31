Prospective candidates for the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination, on Thursday protested in Makurdi, Benue State over their inability to register.They blocked some major roads in the city, as they marched to JAMB’s office located along Inner Ring Road. The candidates also took their complaints to the Governor’s Office at Benue People’s House.The protesters threw stones at the JAMB office before mobile policemen dispersed them.According to The Guardian, the candidates claimed they were unable to process their registration at the Computer Based Test centres (CBTs), due to insufficient facilities.They urged the Federal Government to revert to the old system of registration.The State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Dennis Ityavyar, who addressed them at the Government House, also pleaded with the JAMB Registrar, to open more centres to enable them to register for the examination.It is understood that it takes three to seven days for a candidate to be fully registered, depending on the efficiency of the Internet connection.JAMB Director of Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement insisted that the board “would continue all its examinations with the CBT mode, as it was already consolidating on the gains earlier recorded”.