Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, has described as painful, the death of Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba, a scholar and journalist.A vehicle crushed Onukaba while he was trying to escape from armed robbers who mounted a barricade on an expressway around Akure, Ondo state capital.Yusuf Itopa, one of his relations, who was by his side when the tragic incident happened, said the deceased was trying to take cover in a nearby bush when he was killed.In a statement by Petra Onyegbule, his chief press secretary, Bello lamented that Onukaba died during the period of the first death anniversary of James Ocholi, former minister of state for labour and productivity.Ocholi, his wife and son died in a road accident along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway on March 6, 2016.“On behalf of the entire government and citizens of Kogi state, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, solemnly commiserates with the family of late literary icon, formidable playwright, distinguished citizen, illustrious Kogi son and former governorship aspirant in Kogi, Dr. Adinoyi Ojo Onukaba, on his painful departure from this world,” Onyegbule said in a statement.“This is especially sad and painful coming on the first anniversary of the death of another illustrious Kogi son and legal luminary, Barrister James Ocholi, SAN, the erstwhile minister of state for labour, who died in active service. He prayed that a permanent stop will come to the loss of prominent citizens of the state in their prime, and the loss of tapping from their well of wisdom.“He will be remembered for charging the people of the state to pull behind Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello to ensure a total redemption and progress for the state on all frontiers. He charges his family, friends and admirers to take solace in the fact that he has lived well and left indelible marks in the sands of time.”Onukaba lost the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Bello in 2015.