The Italian government has deported 37 Nigerians for committing various immigration offences in the country.The deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Tuesday night.The all-male deportees were brought back in a chartered aircraft with registration number OM-IEX and were received by the officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and the men of the Nigeria Police Force.Officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria were also on the ground to receive them.The deportees were profiled by immigration authorities and were each given a stipend to facilitate their transportation to their respective states.Spokesman for the Lagos Airport Police Command, Joseph Alabi, confirmed the development.The development came on the heels of the repatriation of 171 Nigerians from Libya on Tuesday.