Cleveland International, an IT firm, says it is set to launch two Apps for Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners, Repairers and Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN) for security purpose.Mr Emeka Ejiro, the company’s representative, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.He said that the company was working on two Apps, which are for numeration and for security agencies to identify members in case of any criminal act.“We believe that the sector needs to be properly numerated, we need to tag their assets and the purpose of tagging it is to enable us track them.“It helps us deploy the Apps that will help in terms of security which will be shared with Police, FRSC and VIO to verify members in case of any offence committed by members.“And a personal Apps for data capturing biometric, which will have the information of the association and its members, “ he said.Ejiro told NAN that the informal sector was not organized, saying that with the data capturing biometric it would help the sector in their activities.He said that after the exercise the association would be able to identify its members at the state and local government levels.